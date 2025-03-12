The AirPods Pro 2 are finally back on offer at EE

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to bag the powerful AirPods Pro 2 at a lesser price than the usual full whack, then you’re in luck.

As an iPhone user of a few years now, there’s one accessory that I recommend all Apple fans buy, probably even more so than an Apple Watch (and I love mine so that’s saying something), and it’s the AirPods Pro 2.

These incredible earbuds were great from the jump but they’ve only had more features added to them since launch, and thankfully you can now buy the AirPods Pro 2 at the discounted rate of only £198 at the EE Store.

AirPods Pro 2 are at a seriously tempting price The AirPods Pro 2 are back down to a discounted price, making them a must buy accessory for any iPhone users who have yet to add them to their Apple ecosystem. EE Store

Previously £229

Now just £198 View Deal

Typically these earbuds would set you back £229, so that’s a swift £31 discount to be had right from the jump, which I’d argue would be best put towards a few months of Apple Music as it’ll help to show off the AirPods Pro 2 in their best light.

Starting thing off with audio quality, I’m still amazed to this day just how much detail Apple’s tiny earbuds are able to project from any given song. Even when I make the jump to over-ear headphones and back again, I never feel as if I’m losing anything in depth by having the AirPods Pro 2 on my person – every layer in a song comes through clearly, from the vocals, all the way down to the bass.

On top of the outstanding audio quality you’ve also got very efficient active noise cancelling. I rely on the AirPods Pro 2 whenever I’m on a flight or simply catching the train into work, as they keep ambient noise at bay and allow me to easily hear whichever audiobook or podcast I might be listening to.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

This particular model comes with both USB-C and MagSafe charging, so you’ve got plenty of options if the battery needs to be topped up in a pinch. What’s even more impressive however are the additional features that have been added over the last year.

It’s now possible not only to have the AirPods Pro 2 conduct a hearing a test so you can be aware of any underlying issues, but also to use the AirPods Pro 2 themselves as hearing aids, which is a game-changer given how expensive hearing aids can be otherwise.

It’s a bargain all-round, and if you’re one of the few iPhone users who have yet to pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2 then I cannot recommend this deal enough.