Forget Black Friday, the AirPods Pro 2 are still available at a huge discount

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although Amazon’s mammoth Black Friday event is officially over, there are still huge savings to be found across the site, including the rarely discounted AirPods Pro 2.

Save £50 and get the AirPods Pro 2 for just £179 from Amazon. 

iPhone users or those in the Apple ecosystem should seriously take advantage of this deal on the 4.5-star rated AirPods Pro 2. Now £179 on Amazon, save £50 off its usual RRP.

Boasting a 4.5-star rating, the AirPods Pro 2 are easily some of our favourite wireless earbuds, with Editor Max Park hailing them as the “best all-round earbuds available” if you’re an iPhone user. 

Perfect for commuting and travelling, the AirPods Pro 2 sport pro-level Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which removes up to 2x unwanted sounds for immersive listening. Max concluded the ANC performance to be “top-notch” especially for “cutting out the whir of trains and tubes”.  

There’s also Transparency mode which Max found offers a “very realistic rendition of the outside world” however he does note that the option to manually adjust ANC levels is missing on the earbuds. 

The AirPods Pro 2 also supports Spatial Audio which although works great for some songs and offers an extra layer of depth, other songs that haven’t been properly mixed for the technology lose their sound quality. 

Otherwise, thanks to Apple’s H2 chip which powers the earbuds, overall sound quality is full and rich with bass handled excellently. 

Apple includes four pairs of silicone eartips to fit a wide range of ear shapes. If you’re not sure which pair will best suit your ears then don’t worry, as you can use the Ear Tip Fit Test via your iPhone’s Bluetooth Settings. 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the AirPods Pro 2 are less of an easy sell if you’re not in the Apple ecosystem. Although they still boast the same great sound on Android smartphones, useful features such as switching between Apple devices and the Ear Tip Fit Test are all missing. 

On the other hand, if you’re an iPhone user then the AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic choice, especially as they’re now just £179 on Amazon.

