AirPods Offer: Save 15% on Apple’s Wireless Headphones for a Limited Time

The Apple AirPods are wireless, Bluetooth in-ear headphones that are compatible with all Apple devices whether it be your iPhone, Mac, iPad or Apple Watch. They have voice-activated Siri access and come with a wireless charging case.

The AirPods offer an easy to use, wireless headphone experience like no other. They are fit with accelerometers inside, giving them the ability to automatically connect when they are in your ears and pause when you take them out.

To ease your experience even further, the AirPods come in a sleek and compact wireless charging case. Simply lay the case on a Qi-compatible charging mat and you’re ready to go.

When fully charged, the case gives your AirPods up to five hours of battery life, and after just 15 minutes of charge time, you’ll be back up and running for a good three hours. To check its battery percentage, either hold the AirPods next to your iPhone or ask Siri “How’s the battery on my AirPods?”

The AirPods are powered by an all-new Apple H1 headphone chip, which allows the AirPods to run a more seamless wireless connection between your devices than ever before. They will connect 1.5x faster to phone calls and 2x faster when switching between your devices.

The H1 chip also allows for up to 30% lower gaming latency than previous Apple headphones. This means that whether you’re playing games, listening to music, a podcast or making a phone call, you’ll experience a higher quality sound.

As recommended by our Trusted Reviews experts “They are, in fact, one of the best pairs of completely wireless earbuds available. They’re cheaper and better sounding than Motorola’s VerveOne Plus, better looking than Sol Republic’s Amp Airs and have a stronger, more reliable Bluetooth connection than pretty much every other pair of wireless headphones.”

Don’t worry if you aren’t a part of the Apple ecosystem, as these AirPods aren’t exclusive to apple. You may not benefit from the automatic setup or Siri integration, but as an all round solid pair of wireless headphones, they would still be a great investment.

