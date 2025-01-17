AirPods Max with USB-C finally get the discount we’ve been hoping for

The Apple AirPods Max recently got a USB-C update, but until now we’ve only seen the company offer discounts on the less-current Lightning edition of the over-ear headphones that Apple is clearing out.

That ends today with Amazon US offering a $100 discount on the $549.99 asking price for the AirPods Max over-ear headphones. That’s an 18% saving. Some of the colours are already sold out, so grab this deal while you can.

You’ll get free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member, but you might be waiting a couple of weeks into February before you get them delivered.

USB-C AirPods Max get $100 discount Amazon is offering the AirPods Max with USB-C, with $100 off the asking price of $549.99. This is the lowest price we’ve seen. Amazon US

Save $100

Now $449.99 View Deal

As you can see from the price-tracking graph below, this is an additional $50 saving on most recent low price that came at around Christmas time.

The AirPods Max September 2024 update introduced a few new colours alongside the USB-C charging update. However, they still remain the same great headphones with the game great features.

Our AirPods Max reviewer commented on the wonderful, versatile sound, strong build quality and the immersive spatial audio support. There’s also a really strong connection to the Apple ecosystem too.

Max Parker said you should buy if: “You have all the Apple tech and are deep in the ecosystem While they work with Android and other Bluetooth devices, the best experience is with a whole host of other Apple gear. One pairing connects to all your devices, you get Spatial Audio, audio sharing and far more options.”

They earned a four-star review and a recommendation from Trusted Reviews. As we don’t think Apple is launching an AirPods Max 2 any time soon, given the freshness of this USB-C update, this would be an astute purchase.

He concluded: “AirPods Max are a luxury pair of headphones aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem of content.”