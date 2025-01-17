Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods Max with USB-C finally get the discount we’ve been hoping for

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple AirPods Max recently got a USB-C update, but until now we’ve only seen the company offer discounts on the less-current Lightning edition of the over-ear headphones that Apple is clearing out.

That ends today with Amazon US offering a $100 discount on the $549.99 asking price for the AirPods Max over-ear headphones. That’s an 18% saving. Some of the colours are already sold out, so grab this deal while you can.

You’ll get free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member, but you might be waiting a couple of weeks into February before you get them delivered.

USB-C AirPods Max get $100 discount

USB-C AirPods Max get $100 discount

Amazon is offering the AirPods Max with USB-C, with $100 off the asking price of $549.99. This is the lowest price we’ve seen.

  • Amazon US
  • Save $100
  • Now $449.99
View Deal

As you can see from the price-tracking graph below, this is an additional $50 saving on most recent low price that came at around Christmas time.

The AirPods Max September 2024 update introduced a few new colours alongside the USB-C charging update. However, they still remain the same great headphones with the game great features.

AirPods Max

Our AirPods Max reviewer commented on the wonderful, versatile sound, strong build quality and the immersive spatial audio support. There’s also a really strong connection to the Apple ecosystem too.

Max Parker said you should buy if: “You have all the Apple tech and are deep in the ecosystem While they work with Android and other Bluetooth devices, the best experience is with a whole host of other Apple gear. One pairing connects to all your devices, you get Spatial Audio, audio sharing and far more options.”

They earned a four-star review and a recommendation from Trusted Reviews. As we don’t think Apple is launching an AirPods Max 2 any time soon, given the freshness of this USB-C update, this would be an astute purchase.

He concluded: “AirPods Max are a luxury pair of headphones aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem of content.”

You might like…

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft gets its first discount for Prime members

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft gets its first discount for Prime members

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
This Galaxy S24 price cut just made the S25 pointless

This Galaxy S24 price cut just made the S25 pointless

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
Sky’s TV and Broadband package is now more affordable than ever

Sky’s TV and Broadband package is now more affordable than ever

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
Forget the OnePlus 13 when the OnePlus 12 is this cheap

Forget the OnePlus 13 when the OnePlus 12 is this cheap

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
Switch OLED is now down to a bargain price after the Switch 2 announcement

Switch OLED is now down to a bargain price after the Switch 2 announcement

Jessica Gorringe 10 hours ago
RoboCop: Rogue City on PS5 for under £20? I like it!

RoboCop: Rogue City on PS5 for under £20? I like it!

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access