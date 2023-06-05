Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

AirPods are finally going cheap with this offer

Nick Rayner

The iconic Apple AirPods have seen a rare price cut, allowing you to pick up a brand-new pair for only £108.99.

Apple is not known for frequently offering discounts on their products, so this 22% discount on the second-generation AirPods is a great opportunity to pick up the ultra-popular earbuds for just £108.99, saving you £30.

These sleek, minimalist earbuds are ideal for iPhone users who don’t feel the need to shell out £250 for the AirPods Pro 2, while still enjoying the optimised connectivity offered by Apple’s in-house wireless earbuds. 

Apple’s AirPods are available with a rare 22% discount

The celebrity of the wireless earbud world, the second-generation AirPods can be bought on Amazon today for only £108.99.

It may seem amusing now, but when the AirPods were first released they were an object for derision. Wireless earbuds weren’t as prevalent as they are today, and many even called the AirPods ugly. It would appear, though, that Apple was simply ahead of the curve – the AirPods have become an incredibly popular piece of the Apple ecosystem, and for good reason.

Firstly, the design is very on point. The case is small and sleek, with a magnetic lid that always shuts with a satisfying click. The second generation edition also has the status light on the front rather than inside, making it easy to check the battery level. The stemmed design also means that on the inside of the case, no metal charging points are exposed, which feels cleaner than the competition.

Connectivity is where the AirPods really shine – if you use an iPhone and a Mac then these will feel utterly seamless compared to just about any alternative, with Apple’s various operating systems being able to pair with the AirPods instantly. Another bonus of this being an Apple product is that it uses the same charger as the iPhone, and it’s ready to make use of Apple’s software features like Spatial Audio in Apple Music.

Overall, these are a quality pair of wireless earbuds, and while you may find better sound quality and premium features such as ANC on pricier models, if you own an iPhone and don’t want to spend £200 or more on a pair of earbuds then these are an excellent choice.

