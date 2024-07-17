AirPods are down to their most tempting price yet for Prime Day

Apple’s latest third-generation AirPods are available at their most tempting price yet, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day.

You can currently pick up the Apple AirPods 3 for £129, which is a 24% saving on the £169 RRP. That’s a huge saving for a current Apple model.

This is for the model with the Lightning charging case. You can step up to the MagSafe charging case, which lets you charge your AirPods wirelessly, for an extra £10, which is also a great Prime Day deal. However, it only represents a 22% discount.

We gave the AirPods 3 a positive 4 out of 5 review at the time of launch, and we also updated said review earlier this year. We concluded that these true wireless ‘buds were “still fantastic for iPhone users” even a couple of years on from their initial release.

Like we said, these remain Apple’s current default earphones, which is a sign of their enduring quality.

Our reviewer particularly appreciated the compact design of these earbuds, as well as the case, while the sound quality is much improved on previous generations.

These AirPods also support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in supported apps, meaning it tracks your head movement for more immersive sound. Battery life is a solid 6 hours for the buds, extending to 30 hours with the case.

The main reason you buy AirPods over other brands, though, is for their seamless integration with iOS and macOS. Pairing these earphones and switching them between multiple Apple products is truly seamless. Seriously, no other manufacturer does this sort of stuff better.

