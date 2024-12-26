After an iPad in the Boxing Day sales? This is the only one I recommend

While there are plenty of great iPads to choose from in 2024, there’s only one that I recommend for most people to buy this Boxing Day.

As a tech journalist, one of the best parts of my job is that I get to test the latest and greatest devices as they arrive at the Trusted Reviews office, but there’s one product that never ceases to amaze me for how much versatility it brings to the table, and that’s the entry-level iPad 10.

This is a device that I use year round but one of its biggest issues at launch was the fairly high £499 price tag it was lumped with. As luck would have it, that’s no longer an issue this Boxing Day as you can now nab it for the far more reasonable price of just £289.

iPad 10 is now a Boxing Day steal My favourite iPad yet is now more of a bargain than ever thanks to this Boxing Day price cut from Amazon. Amazon

Was £499 at launch

Now only £289 View Deal

So you might be wondering – why am I a bigger fan of the iPad 10 as opposed to the almost super-powered iPad Pro M4? While there’s no denying that Apple’s flagship level iPad is a true multitasking beast, the fact that it has a starting price of £999 only really makes it suitable for a small group of people. The iPad 10 on the other hand, being a great deal cheaper, is the better bet for most people.

What really makes the tablet amazing though is that, in spite of its more affordable price tag, the iPad 10 doesn’t really leave you wanting for much, and I’ll explain my own use case to demonstrate as much.

When I wake up in the morning, the iPad 10 works great for either catching up on world events via Apple News or a watching a cheeky episode of a new series on either Netflix or Disney Plus.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Because of its compact form factor, I find the iPad 10 to be great for getting a spot of work done on the morning commute with either a keyboard case or Bluetooth keyboard in tow.

When it comes to personal projects, I’m able to schedule all of my upcoming plans via the Notion app, and when shooting videos for my YouTube channel via my iPhone, I can then AirDrop those videos to the iPad 10 and edit them quickly in LumaFusion. For scenarios like this, the iPad 10 really can do it all, which is why I believe it to be a far better buy for most people.

If you’re ready to take your productivity to a new level in 2025, or have a dedicated tablet for entertainment, you won’t find a better tablet deal this Boxing Day than Amazon’s iPad 10 discount.