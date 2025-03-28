:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Don’t pay more than £120 on your next phone with this Samsung Galaxy Spring Sale deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s been less than a year since Samsung announced the Galaxy A16 4G and the affordable smartphone has already seen close to a third slashed off its price on Amazon. 

Head to Amazon during the website’s Spring Sale to get 30% off the 2024 Samsung Galaxy A16. This offer brings the price down to an incredible £119 from its initial £169 RRP so shop today to save £50. 

The Samsung Galaxy A16 4G is currently just £119

If you’re looking for a cheap smartphone, don’t scroll past this deal on the Galaxy A16 4G. The 2024 Samsung phone has plummeted from £169 down to just £119 in the Amazon Spring Sale for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169
  • Now £119
View Deal

That’s £50 back in your pocket that you could put toward a phone case, some headphones, your data plan or another tempting Spring Sale bargain. Make sure to visit our Spring Sale liveblog if you’re looking for more Amazon shopping inspiration this week. 

The Galaxy A16 4G is a budget-friendly smartphone from Samsung with some great specs. 

This includes a large, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution, a triple camera consisting of a 500-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 13-megapixel front camera for snapping selfies and jumping onto video calls. 

The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core CPU and offers 4G connectivity as opposed to the latest 5G found on its sister model, allowing Samsung to keep the price down. 

The phone packs a large 5000 mAh battery and supports Super Fast Charging for when you need to get out the door quickly. It comes in three colours and is rated IP54 for dust and water-resistance. 

Finally, this phone is designed to last for years on end, with up to six generations of OS updates and six years of security updates guaranteed. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for an affordable iPhone in the sale, look no further than this iPhone 14 Plus deal that reduces the price of the 2022 flagship to match that of the new budget iPhone 16e. 

