Getting fit in 2020? This 9/10 rated fitness tracker is now under £28

Is a healthier lifestyle part of your New Year’s resolutions? Kick things off the right way with the incredible Honor Band 5 fitness tracker – now available for just £27.95.

Originally selling for £29.99 upon its release, the Honor Band 5 was already one of the best value fitness trackers on the market, but via it’s eBay storefront, Yoltso has docked £2 off a brand new model, getting you even better value for money.

Honor Band 5 Deal Honor Band 5 Fitness Tracker The Honor Band 5 was already one of our favourite fitness trackers of 2019, but with £2 docked off its already super-affordable price point, it's the perfect companion to help you meet your 2020 fitness goals.

Given the Honor Band 5’s ridiculously low price point (most Fitbit devices will set you back anywhere between £69 and £199), you’d be justified in questioning its worth, but as it so happens, the Honor Band 5 is one of the most feature-packed fitness trackers we’ve ever reviewed.

Aside from your typical fare such as step-counting and providing notifications from your smartphone, the Honor Band 5 can also track your heart rate and your blood oxygen levels, giving you a more comprehensive data set on your fitness performance.

Of course, when it comes to getting in shape, a good night’s sleep is just as important as regular exercise, and it’s here that the Honor Band 5 really excels. Utilising the ‘Huawei TruSleep’ programme of its parent company, the Honor health companion app can give you genuinely helpful advice on how to improve your sleeping pattern.

For instance, in our review for the device, we noted: “the sleep tracking noted that I was waking up fairly frequently throughout the night and suggested that I might be drinking too much water before going to bed. Fair enough, I decided to follow the app’s advice and immediately found myself benefitting from a deeper sleep as a result.”

Honor Band 5 Deal Honor Band 5 Fitness Tracker The Honor Band 5 was already one of our favourite fitness trackers of 2019, but with £2 docked off its already super-affordable price point, it's the perfect companion to help you meet your 2020 fitness goals.

At such a low price point, don’t expect the Honor Band 5 to cover as many exercises as something like a Garmin smartwatch for instance, but when compared to the likes of Fitbit and other fitness trackers, the Honor Band 5 takes the cake (maybe not the best analogy for getting fit).

Getting in shape doesn’t have to break the bank, and this superb offer on the Honor Band 5 proves it.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…