Add some smarts to your old TV with this Roku Express streaming stick deal

There has never been a better time to upgrade how you watch TV on a budget thanks to this incredible Roku Express deal.

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is here, making it the perfect time to upgrade your tech on a budget. Prime Early Access will run from today until tomorrow (October 12) and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning that you will need to sign up for the service to check out all the best deals.

We’ve been seeing a number of discounts on some great tech, including the Roku Express. It has had a massive price drop, going from the original retail price of £29.99 to just £18.49, meaning that you’re getting a 38% saving overall.

The Roku Express is on sale for just £18.49 The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally underway and it’s brought some great deals with it. You can now find the Roku Express for under £20. Amazon

Saving of 38%

Now only £18.49 View Deal

The Roku Express has support for hundreds of different services, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus and Apple TV+, among many others.

The simple remote already has buttons for some of the most popular channels and services and gives you the option of searching for your favourite TV shows and movies with only your voice, meaning you won’t need to lift a finger when you’re next movie marathon roles around.

Plus, it works with multiple voice assistants including Apple AirPlay, Google Assistant and Alexa. So, anyone who already has some smart devices in their home can connect their Roku Express through the dedicated app, giving you even more control over how you want to watch TV.

Setup is simple, as the Roku Express comes with the HDMI plug attached. Simply slot the device into your TV, connect it to the internet and you’re ready to start streaming right away.

This is the perfect device to gift to yourself or to save for the upcoming holidays, as it makes watching TV so much easier. We also can’t guarantee that the Roku Express will keep its discounted price until tomorrow, so make sure you snatch it up now before it’s gone.