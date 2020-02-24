Act fast with this 57% price drop on the Garmin Vivoactive 3

For today only, you can buy the Garmin Vivoactive 3 for just £129.99 – giving your New Year’s fitness goals a boost for less.

If you’re searching for the motivation to be more active, this might just be the deal for you with a whopping £170 reduction on the superb Garmin Vivoactive 3 fitness tracker meets smartwatch.

Now down to just £129.99, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 would have set you back a total of £299.99. For one day only in this Amazon offer, though, you’ll benefit from a huge 57% saving. Just make sure you spring into action, because this offer is only around until the end of the day.

Putting a fitness focus at its forefront, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is still every bit a stylish smartwatch that you’ll enjoy flashing on your wrist, with a circular face reminiscent of more traditional watches.

Admittedly it’s not the sharpest screen you’ll ever see on a smartwatch with a 1.2-inch transflective, memory-in-pixel touchscreen display, but having the the most attractive device isn’t exactly what Garmin is out to achieve.

Offering an abundance of methods and metrics in which to track your daily activity, you’ll find the usual calories burned, steps taken and distance, as well as the ability to gather in-depth sleep analysis with its impressive seven day battery life when in smartwatch mode. You can also set workouts for running and cycling, as well as additional apps for strength training, yoga and the like.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 also comes with Garmin Pay, Garmin’s very own offering for easy, contactless payments, although there are far fewer participating banks on the platform than with Google Pay.

This smartwatch also comes with GPS built-in for tracking outdoors, as well as the durability to take on both sweat and the pool, allowing you to fully submerge your Vivoactive 3 up to 50 metres.

Boasting the Side Swipe interface, efficiently fly through menus and apps to log and see what you want to see. You’ll of course be able to easily link to your smartphone and receive incoming notifications that you can read on the Vivoactive.

With a significant £170 saving, make sure you make the most of this incredible £129.99 price tag on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 before it sells out or goes back up in price at the end of the day.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch - Gunmetal With a 1.2-inch display and Side Swipe navigation, this is an easy to use smartwatch with up to 7 days worth of battery life, built-in GPS and the option to track a number of different workouts.

