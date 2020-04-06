The Huawei Band 3 Pro is back down its lowest ever price with this 50% reduction, perfect timing for anyone in need of an effective, yet affordable fitness tracker.

Almost stealing itself a full 10 out of 10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, the Huawei Band 3 Pro was already a great shout as an affordable alternative to the likes of Fitbit, but than it’s down to just £39.99 for a limited time only, it’s an absolute no brainer.

Shaving £40 off its RRP of £79.99, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Huawei Band 3 Pro drop to such an affordable price. Given that there’s no other wearable or fitness tracker at this new price that offers onboard GPS, this presents a solid opportunity to hit your fitness goals without breaking the bank.

For those looking to more closely monitor their activity, the Huawei Band 3 Pro is one of the most feature packed fitness trackers at this ridiculously low price point, offering a variety of ways to track workouts with ease, not least its built-in GPS feature. This allows you to track your route, alongside distance and time, without the need for being connected to your handset, allowing you to freely go out running without carting your phone around with you.

You’ll also be able to take the Huawei Band 3 Pro to the depths with its 5ATM water resistance, allowing you to submerge 50 metres for up to 10 minutes.

Once all exercise is done, you’ll be able to digest a ton of insights with the accompanying smartphone app, offering details on heart rate (via the heart rate sensor), as well as personalised information with its ‘performance indicator’.

You’ll also be able to comfortably track sleep with its 12 day battery when GPS is off. When GPS is on, you’ll only find it lasts up to seven hours, so make sure it’s switched off when you’re not out for a run.

You can even receive smartphone notifications on the Huawei Band’s gorgeous OLED display, though we did note that some messages appeared a touch clunky. That said, if you’re purchasing in order to track your fitness, this is only a small issue amongst some otherwise exceptional features.

Staying in shape and keeping track of our health is now more important than ever, so you if are in the market for an affordable fitness tracker, we can definitely recommend this fantastic offer on the Huawei Band 3 Pro.

