As one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute sucks – but this price definitely doesn’t.

When it comes to state of the art vacuum cleaners, Dyson is about as pricey as it gets. But you can still get your hands on these high ticketed appliances by shopping through Dyson’s eBay outlet store, where you’ll find the Cyclone V10 Absolute already reduced by £79.01 from its £399 RRP.

Down to £319.99, save a further 5% when using the eBay discount code PARTY5 at the checkout and get this fantastic Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for just £303.99.

If you think about those infuriating memes that rank packets of crisps, biscuits or just about anything with different groups including the bad-tier and okay-tier, you can pretty much expect the Cyclone V10 Total Clean to be the God-tier of cordless vacuum cleaners by Dyson. With slightly less additional tools and accessories then, the Cyclone V10 Absolute sits just below that. That’s not to say it isn’t just as fantastic, though – consumers its catered for just probably don’t have need for quite such an intensive clean.

Awarded a 10 out of 10 rating, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute does a stellar job of keeping your home looking spic and span, able to function as the sole vacuum cleaner of the household with its versatile design and seven additional accessories.

With a run time of up to 60 minutes, the Cyclone V10 Absolute can transform easily from stick vacuum cleaner to handheld with just one click, allowing you the versatility for cleaning up car interiors, swooping over furniture and up high, hard to reach places.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute also offers three modes of suction dependent on the kind of floor and dirt you’re clearing up. The combination of its motor and 10 cyclone cylinder design ensures optimal performance, with a fully sealed filtration system to avoid bacteria and particles escaping.

Tidying up is easy from start to finish, too, with its ‘point and shoot’ method for emptying the contents of your vacuum into the bin, able to then hang up your Dyson on its charging station, which can be mounted on the wall.

One of Dyson’s more recent cordless vacuum cleaners, you’d be silly not to jump at this fantastic price drop. Just make sure you quote PARTY5 at the checkout to get that additional 5% on the already reduced price of £319.99 – taking it down to £303.99.

