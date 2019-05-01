Act fast and get the white Sonos Play:1 for its lowest price ever on Amazon

The white version of the Sonos Play:1 – one of our all-time favourite wireless speakers – has just been discounted to only £129, the cheapest price it’s ever been on Amazon.

It should be no surprise to anyone that we’re big fans of the Sonos range – consistently offering top quality sound with an aesthetic that’s hard to beat. As the smallest speaker in the Sonos range, the Play:1 still packs that great Sonos sound but for a far more affordable price thanks to this limited time offer.

Checking back on the price history of the Sonos Play:1, the device has only ever dropped as far as £134, making this deal even better than the offer previously available during Black Friday. If ever there was a time to jump on the Sonos bandwagon, this is it.

In our 9/10 review for the Sonos Play:1, we detailed: “On its own the Sonos Play:1 is an excellent small speaker, offering pretty much class-leading sound quality for a wireless speaker of this price and size. Each Sonos Play:1 has two drivers, a mid-range/bass driver and a smaller tweeter. Traditional bookshelf speakers use the same arrangement. However, its main driver uses stronger-than-average magnets to allow the speaker cone to move back and forward further than normal.”

With its fairly minimalist design, you can also be sure that the Sonos Play:1 won’t be at odds with the already established décor of your home. It’s just one of those devices that’ll look great no matter where you put it.

If you’ve got subscriptions to multiple audio streaming services then you’ll get on well with Sonos’ dedicated app. Pulling in the libraries from all your active subscriptions – from the likes of Apple Music and Spotify – it’ll save you from having to jump between several different apps just to find the tune you’re after.

At the lowest price it’s ever been, this Sonos Play:1 deal won’t be sticking around for much longer. With the promise of summer parties just around the corner, this is perfect opportunity to bag yourself a top-quality speaker at an affordable rate.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK