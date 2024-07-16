Acer’s high-powered gaming laptop just got a massive Prime Day saving
The beefy Acer Nitro V16, sporting some of the newest components wrapped in a stylish shell, has seen a huge discount meaning you can now grab it for well under £1,000.
If you’ve been looking for a gaming machine that’s mobile while still being able to handle all the newest titles, look no further than this offer from Acer – right now, you can get yours with a 25% discount, for just £899.99.
This high-end Acer gaming laptop has a 25% Prime Day discount
Featuring some quality components and a stylish shell, this is an excellent pickup at this discounted price.
- Amazon
- Was £1,199.99
- Now £899.99
From top to bottom, this laptop has everything you need to enjoy high-end gaming – including the 165hz, 16:10 screen, which ensures both fluid motion and a wider than usual view – also excellent for watching video and more.
The internals are, if anything, even more impressive. The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS is a very fast processor specifically designed with gaming in mind, and it pairs nicely with the 16GB of DDR5 RAM for the super-slick running of programmes, both games and other forms of demanding software.
Paired alongside these parts is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060, a high-end graphics card built for top performance with some of the newest graphical innovations, including ray-tracing and upscaling.
We’ve been especially impressed with just how effective the optimisation of frame rates has been with the 40-series Nvidia cards, with some modes actually doubling the frames per second in-game.
All put together, this is a laptop sporting some very impressive features, and should be able to run some of the most demanding games to a respectable level of graphical quality for many years to come. To get all these positives in a package for under a grand is a great deal, worthy of such a big sale day. Grab yours today and soup-up your gaming setup while the discount lasts.
Best Prime Day deals
UK:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 – Now just £179 (was £229)
- iPad 10.2 (10th Gen) – Now just £306 (was £349)
- Pixel 8 Pro – Now just £616.55 (was £999)
- All-new Echo Spot – Now just £49.99 (was £79.99)
- Amazon Fire 55-inch QLED TV – Now just £429.99 (was £749.99)
- Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router – Now just £199.99 (was £299.299)
US:
- Apple AirPods Max – Now just $394.99 (was $549)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro – Now just $149.99 (was $249.95)
- Apple Watch SE 2 – Now just $169.99 (was $249)
- All-new Echo Spot – Now just $44.99 (was $79.99)
- MacBook Air M3 – Now just $899 (was $1099)
- Echo Show 15 with Fire TV Remote – Now just $249.98 (was $314.97)
- GoPro Hero 11 Bundle – Now just $249.99 (was $349.99)