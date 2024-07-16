Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Acer’s high-powered gaming laptop just got a massive Prime Day saving

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

The beefy Acer Nitro V16, sporting some of the newest components wrapped in a stylish shell, has seen a huge discount meaning you can now grab it for well under £1,000.

If you’ve been looking for a gaming machine that’s mobile while still being able to handle all the newest titles, look no further than this offer from Acer – right now, you can get yours with a 25% discount, for just £899.99.

This high-end Acer gaming laptop has a 25% Prime Day discount

This high-end Acer gaming laptop has a 25% Prime Day discount

Featuring some quality components and a stylish shell, this is an excellent pickup at this discounted price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,199.99
  • Now £899.99
View Deal

From top to bottom, this laptop has everything you need to enjoy high-end gaming – including the 165hz, 16:10 screen, which ensures both fluid motion and a wider than usual view – also excellent for watching video and more. 

The internals are, if anything, even more impressive. The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS is a very fast processor specifically designed with gaming in mind, and it pairs nicely with the 16GB of DDR5 RAM for the super-slick running of programmes, both games and other forms of demanding software.

Paired alongside these parts is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060, a high-end graphics card built for top performance with some of the newest graphical innovations, including ray-tracing and upscaling. 

We’ve been especially impressed with just how effective the optimisation of frame rates has been with the 40-series Nvidia cards, with some modes actually doubling the frames per second in-game.

All put together, this is a laptop sporting some very impressive features, and should be able to run some of the most demanding games to a respectable level of graphical quality for many years to come. To get all these positives in a package for under a grand is a great deal, worthy of such a big sale day. Grab yours today and soup-up your gaming setup while the discount lasts.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

Prime Day’s dual drawer air fryer deal is on another level

Prime Day’s dual drawer air fryer deal is on another level

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Amazon’s secret MacBook Air deal is an instant winner

Amazon’s secret MacBook Air deal is an instant winner

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
This iPad Air M1 saving will have you floating

This iPad Air M1 saving will have you floating

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal just stole Prime Day’s thunder

Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal just stole Prime Day’s thunder

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The Fire TV Stick 4K is now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

The Fire TV Stick 4K is now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
The Kindle Scribe just became a bargain e-ink tablet

The Kindle Scribe just became a bargain e-ink tablet

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words