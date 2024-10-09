Acer’s budget gaming laptop is now more affordable than ever

Amazon’s two-day Prime Big Deal Days event is nearly over, but it’s not too late to bag yourself a bargain on a budget-friendly gaming laptop.

For budding PC gamers out there, Amazon’s offering an impressive £214.99 off the Acer Aspire 5, bringing it down to just £485 from its £699.99 RRP. It was already pretty tempting at its RRP, but this money-off deal makes it an absolute steal.

Of course, only Amazon Prime subscribers can access the Prime-exclusive Big Deal Days offers, but there’s a simple way around that barrier; all you’ve got to do is sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to gain access. Just don’t forget to cancel the subscription before the trial runs out!

Though it might not offer the latest and greatest in pc gaming tech, the combination of a Nvidia RTX 2050 and an Intel Core 05-1235U alongside 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is more than enough for budding gamers. It’ll run most games available right now, though maybe not quite at the highest graphics levels.

Still, the 15.6-inch IPS LCD display lends itself well to gaming with its large dimensions and Full HD resolution, and its sleek aluminium shell and backlit keyboard mean it won’t look out of place on a desk at work or school.

There’s also a Thunderbolt 4 port that allows you to connect the laptop to a desktop monitor for an even more immersive gaming experience, along with 3 USB-A ports, a HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a combined headphone and microphone port for all your gaming accessories.

So, if you know someone keen to embark on the PC gaming journey, why not pick up the Acer Aspire 5? You won’t find better at its discounted price point.

