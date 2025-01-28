Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

A new Chromebook for just £199.99? Acer’s deal is now the one to beat

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Who doesn’t love a Chromebook, eh? Great prices, a very user-friendly web-based interface and a choice of models from most of the main laptop manufacturers. This great deal on a 2-in-1 Chromebook is courtesy of Acer.

Yes, Amazon UK is selling the Acer Chromebook Spin 412 for £199.99. That’s down 29% on the previous price of £280.53 and gives you a total saving of £80.54 (no need for a maths degree for that one).

Chromebook Spin deal has turned our heads

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 312 provides affordable access to the ChromeOS with a capable touchscreen surface, efficient performance and a flexible hinge. It’s now 29% off

This limited time deal on Amazon’s No.1 best seller in 2-in-1 laptops includes rapid delivery at no extra cost from Amazon Prime too. That means you’ll have it as soon as tomorrow, if you order with a quickness.

This model comes with the Intel N100 processor with 4GB RAM and a 64GB hard drive. While those specs won’t smash the competition in any benchmarking tests, for a Chromebook being used for modest productivity tasks like word processing, email, streaming video and working with online documents, they’ll absolutely serve you well.

The display is a 12.2-inch touch-enabled panel, which is small enough to fit comfortably into your day bag , and large enough to still see what you’re doing. It’s also USB-C enabled too and will support external displays up to 4K resolution if you require a little more display real estate.

Another advantage of this laptop is the flexible hinge that supports four configurations. The tent pose is particularly handy for viewing video and using the display as a tablet without actually having to hold it.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model from Acer, but the Chromebook Spin range has traditionally been highly rated by our team of experts at Trusted Reviews. Around half a dozen in the last 2-3 years have received 4-4.5 star reviews.

So, without being able to explicitly recommend this model from our own testing, we have no qualms in saying this range has generally provided faithful service for Chromebook fans.

And, with Amazon offering free returns on this 2024 2-in-1 laptop, it’s a low risk purchase overall.

