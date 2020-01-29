Get a 35% discount on your pre-order of Animal Crossing’s arrival to the Nintendo Switch console.

Animal Crossing’s first venture on the Nintendo Switch console is coming really soon with Animal Crossing: New Horizon, set for release on the 20 March with the option to pre-order right now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon Deal Animal Crossing: New Horizon Digital Download for Switch Animal Crossing is voyaging to a desert island, allowing you to build from scratch your very own paradise with new tasks and customisable options.

Of course, as a Nintendo licensed game, Animal Crossing: New Horizon is set to be on the pricier side in comparison to indie games with an RRP of £59.99. However, order your own digital copy via ShopTo and you can purchase the title for just £38.85 – that’s a £21.14 saving.

For die-hard Nintendo fans the wait for Animal Crossing’s debut on the Nintendo Switch has been long anticipated since the launch of the console itself. Having explored towns, cities and even become mayor, this time around you’ll be voyaging to a desert island and learning how to survive using just your bare hands.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon sees the social simulation game take on new projects and crafts requiring you, straight off the bat, to chop down some wood and build yourself a tent right on the very beach you’ve been washed up on. From there you can customise your new digs with a ton more options expected across furniture and other interior design choices.

With the latest instalment, it seems like freedom is very much as its forefront with the ability to do exactly what you want day to day and, indeed, be whoever you want with a far more diverse range of customisable options for your avatar, too. Sounds like the best way to live to be honest.

New Horizons will also introduce Nook Miles, a new form of currency (damn you Tom Nook) which you can earn as you complete tasks, which we noted will give a touch more structure to the game, “providing a more substantial means of progression to New Horizons beyond attending to your usual duties and conversing with villagers.”

Before you know it, you’ll have a whole island ecosystem forming before your eyes with your hard grafting at its core.

For many this will be just another familiar journey down the Animal Crossing wormhole, but for others it’ll be their first venture into the all-consuming world of Animal Crossing. Set to the backdrop of a desert island, it might very well be paradise.

Mark it on your calendars – Animal Crossing: New Horizon is coming on the 20th March and this 35% pre-order saving is the best we’ve seen so far.

