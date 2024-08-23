A day after launch, Pixel 9 already has a big price cut

Want the latest Pixel 9 handset but without the high price tag? This massive price drop from Voxi is an instant winner.

Although it only officially launched yesterday (22nd August) you can get the brand new Pixel 9 handset for an absolute bargain at just £680.40 thanks to Voxi. That’s a whopping £118.60 off its £799 RRP.

The new Pixel 9 is already seeing a massive price drop

To take advantage of this Pixel 9 deal, you will need to add a minimum £10 SIM to your order. This is flexible however and can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t incur any future charges.

Part of Google’s latest Pixel series, the Pixel 9 handset is packed with impressive features (plenty of which are powered by AI), an impressive camera setup and an all-new design.

At a pocketable 6.3-inches, the Pixel 9’s Actua display is sharp, vibrant and can reach a peak brightness of a whopping 2700 nits which means it can be used with minimal issues when out in the sunshine.

It’s powered by the all-new Google Tensor G4 processor, which is found across the entire Pixel 9 series. This processor, in true Google fashion, enables the speedy performance of advanced AI features with ease.

The Pixel 9 has Google’s voice assistant Gemini built-into the handset, giving you answers to text, image or audio-based queries in real time. For example, you can take a photo of the contents of your fridge and Gemini will come up with a decent recipe for dinner.

The Pixel 9 also includes two impressive rear cameras – a 50MP main and a 48MP ultrawide – that are supported by Google’s AI-powered editing tools. You’ll find the Pixel-favourite Magic Editor to remove unwanted objects from snaps and Add Me, a feature that uses AI to ensure no one is left out of a group shot by merging two group shots that includes everyone.

It’s rare we see a price drop of this level for such a recent release so if you’re keen to upgrade to the new Pixel 9 then this is the deal to go for.