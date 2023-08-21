A Black Friday-level iPhone deal has just appeared

If you want a premium iPhone on a bargain contract, now’s the time to act: with boatloads of 5G data and a low monthly cost, this is a great deal for the iPhone 13.

Right now you can bag an iPhone 13 with 100GB of data for only £28.99 a month (with £59 upfront), giving you a top-of-the-line handset with updates for years to come.

The iPhone 15 is very nearly here now, which means that soon you can expect to see discounts on the iPhone 14. However, it will be ages until the 14 gets anywhere near this value, meaning if you want a new iPhone at a very low price then this is the way to go.

Grab the iPhone 13 on the cheap with a tonne of data A rare discount for the much-celebrated iPhone 13, this deal is a very tempting opportunity if you haven’t upgraded in the last couple of years. Mobiles

£59 upfront

£28.99 a month View Deal

There’s a lot of good things to say about the iPhone 13. For starters, the camera setup is really strong, even in 2023. The wide and ultrawide 12MP cameras on the back can pump out eye-catching shots, and in his review, Trusted Reviews’ Editor Max Parker was especially impressed by the low-light capabilities of the 13, adding that “it’s hard to tell the difference” with landscape shots between the 13 and 14.

The iPhone 13 also, of course, has all the benefits of iOS, including having access to iCloud, iMessage and so on. If you’re already used to the Apple ecosystem, this could be a perfect opportunity to upgrade on the cheap, and you’ll be guaranteed years of software updates too, including the upcoming iOS 17.

One of the major conclusions of Max’s review is that if you can find it on a deal, the iPhone 13 is a highly recommendable device, even in 2023. Now you can do just that and enjoy the huge 100GB data package to boot.