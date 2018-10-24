64GB USB Flash Drive for £9.99, Monster Hunter World just £21.85 – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

PSVR Bundle with PS Move Controllers, Two Games & 2-Month NowTV Voucher – Save £129.97

GAME has once again discounted its PSVR bundle with a twin pack of PlayStation Move controllers included (which are essential for some VR games). With the bundle you’ll also get Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Resident Evil 7 and a two-month voucher for NowTV. For all that, you’ll only have to pay £249.99, saving a massive £129.97.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – £20 off

Ask any parent and they’ll tell you that tablets are a God-send when it comes to keeping kids happy, but one temper tantrum can lead to those tablets looking worse for wear. Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, which currently has a £20 discount, features a kid-proof case to save it from any scrapes, scratches, throws or flips.

Silicon Power 64GB USB Flash Drive – Save £18

When did USB flash drives get so small? Best not to show my age and focus on just how good this deal is. My Memory has dropped the price on this super small and sleek 64GB flash drive, bringing it down to just £9.99. You can’t ask for better value than that.

Monster Hunter World – Save £48.14

One of this generation’s best games is finally at an affordable price. Monster Hunter World bring the classic series into a new era, offering a new layer of detail that challenges newcomers and fans alike. Base is selling both the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game for just £21.85, taking a £48.14 chunk off the RRP. There’s never been a better time to jump in.