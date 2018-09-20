Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Seagate 5TB External Hard Drive with Two Months Free Adobe Creative Cloud Photography

A few Daily Deals ago, we ran a fantastic offer on a 64GB Micro SD Card, but now it’s time to kick things up a notch. Seagate is one of the go-to brands when it comes to external hard drives, which is why it’s crazy to see the company’s 5TB hard drive going for one of its lowest prices ever on Amazon. Adding a metaphorical cherry on top, each purchase also comes with two months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan, which would usually set you back £19.96.

2. Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PS4)

One of the best PlayStation exclusives of this generation (no, not God of War) can now be had for just a fraction of its original price. Base has slashed a whopping £32.50 off the price of Ni No Kuni 2, the follow up to Level-5’s PS3 classic. Any newcomers to the series should know that the sequel features a standalone story and doesn’t require you to have played the previous game to understand what’s going on. For under £20, there’s never been a better time to check out one of the PS4’s most critically acclaimed games.

3. Fitbit Versa

After years of trying, Fitbit has finally made a smartwatch that we can all be proud of. The Fitbit Versa is stylish, with a long-lasting battery, and now at its lowest price yet on Amazon. Fans of the old Pebble smartwatches will see some clear similarities here, but as it’s a Fitbit product, the Versa’s fitness tracking features are far more robust. As if that wasn’t enough, the Versa’s new lower price of just £174.82 makes it far more affordable than most smartwatches, making this one heck of a deal.

4. DELL G5 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i5 GTX 1060 Gaming Laptop – 1TB HDD & 128GB SSD

Yes, before you say anything, I know it’s not an i7 and I know that it doesn’t have 16GB of RAM, but the latter can be upgraded if you feel so inclined. With that out of the way, the Dell G5 has some respectable trappings under the hood and can do more than hold its own when tackling some serious gaming. Throw in the fact that it currently has a £100 reduction through Curry’s and you’re on to a winner.