50% price slash on the Philips 50″ ‘The One’ Ambilight 4K Smart TV now

There’s nothing more affordable than a excellent TV set-up slashed in price by over half its price and that’s exactly what Amazon has done once again to the Philips 7304 50-inch 4K Smart TV.

Usually setting you back £1000 on the dot, you can now save more than 54% on this fantastic TV with a bunch of features sure to come in use as you sink into many a festive film marathon.

With this astonishing 54% discount, save £541 and buy now for only £459. Really, this deal writes itself…

Philips has dubbed this TV range as “The One”. The intention with the 7304 is to offer premium features at an affordable price.

It comes in a wide range of sizes from 43-inch to 70-inch behemoths. This lightning deal covers the 50-inch version and having had a look at the price history of this model, it’s only ever reached this price once before.

Inside the 50PUS7304 comes packed with Philips’ P5 Perfect Picture Processing engine. It produces a vibrant, lifelike image with less noise as well as delivering a sharper, smoother image.

The 7304 also guarantees that it can play any type of HDR content out there with support for the industry standard HDR10, HLG for broadcast (BBC’s iPlayer uses this) and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. The latter are very important to getting the most out of HDR content, as they’re able to optimise colour and brightness for each scene for the most accurate picture possible.

Dolby Atmos extracts a more spacious presentation, and according to Philips a ‘crystal clear’ sound from a TV audio.

What we love about Philips’ TV is that they all feature the company’s Ambilight technology. It works by using the intelligent LED lights on the back panel to cast colours back onto the wall behind it.

It’s smart capabilities are useful. Android OS also features Google Assistant integration. The set can also be used with Alexa, if you’re ingrained in that smart ecosystem. Note that Android OS doesn’t support ITV Hub, ALL 4 and MY5 UK catch-up apps.

Purchasing this TV, or any other PUS7304 TV from Amazon, entitles the customer to a saving of £100 on any Philips soundbar bought with this TV, making this an even more worthy purchase this side of Christmas.

