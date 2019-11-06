£50 off the Garmin Vivomove — a smart price for a smart watch

The Garmin Vivomove is a hybrid smartwatch that’s a little more style-conscious than a lot of the competition. Now you can get your hands on it and save some money in the process.

The Vivomove started at £169.99, dropped to £148.97 for much of last month and then, following a recent price-crash, became available on Amazon for only £120.26. Specifically, that’s for the black model in size large. This is a great saving if you’re happy to go with the slightly larger watch.

Garmin Vivomove deal on Amazon - Save £49.73

It comes, as standard, with Garmin’s two year warranty too, so you’ll be able to get your money’s worth in terms of use.

When we reviewed the Vivomove we were wowed by the accuracy of its sleep tracking system and impressed with its one-year battery life and appealing design.

Trusted Reviews’ Richard Easton said, in his review: “The Garmin Vivomove is a fitness tracker for those with more discerning aesthetic tastes. Like the Withings Activité range, it’s visually very much a watch first, activity tracker second. It won’t stick out like a sore thumb if you need to transition from an afternoon workout to an evening gala.

“As for tracking, whether running or sleeping, everything is automated. There’s zero need to ever interact with the watch itself, aside from changing the time. It means you can leave the Vivomove on and completely forget about it.

“The Vivomove can be used for treadmill running, too, as the accelerometer is able to track distance. One area where the Withings Activité has the edge is that it can track swimming. While the Vivomove is 5ATM rated, so you can go to depths of 50m, it doesn’t actually track laps. You also won’t want to expose one with a leather strap to water for prolonged periods.”

Overall, it’s an impressive product and if you’re in the market for an inconspicuous and stylish hybrid smartwatch, then this could be the deal for you.

