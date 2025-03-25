:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

These 5-star Sony headphones are almost half-price in Amazon’s spring sale

Looking for an effective pair of noise-cancelling headphones that won’t break the bank. Don’t miss your chance to take home a 5-star pair of over-ears for as little as £177.99. 

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to just £177.99 / $248 in Amazon’s spring sale. Considering these headphones usually cost £229 / $348, that’s a good 22% (UK) / 29% (USA) less than you would expect to pay any other day. 

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been discounted to just £177.99 in Amazon’s spring sale. That’s a huge 49% off the original £349 RRP of these 5-star noise-cancelling over-ears.

  • Was £349
  • Now £177.99
That £299 price is already a major discount on the headphones’ original £349 price, meaning you’ll actually be saving closer to £171.01 – or a whopping 49% – by picking the headphones up today. 

Is the Sony WH-1000XM4 worth buying? 

Sony WH-1000XM4 profile
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

An excellent and now more affordable noise canceller from Sony

Pros

  • Superb audio
  • Impressive noise cancellation
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Useful smarts

Cons

  • No IP resistance

The WH-1000XM4 are Sony’s 2020 flagship headphones, having since been succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM5 in 2022. However, that doesn’t mean these headphones don’t still offer fantastic value – especially if you’re upgrading from an older or lower-end pair of noise cancellers. 

The WH-1000XM4 deliver high-resolution audio upscaled with Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology, advanced noise-cancelling and a Speak-to-Chat mode that automatically pauses the tunes when you engage in conversation. 

Bluetooth multipoint allows you to pair the headphones with two devices at a time, allowing you to switch seamlessly between your phone and laptop, for example, while the 30-hour battery life and fast charging support should give you more than enough endurance for any long-haul flight or daily commute. 

TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney gave the Sony WH-1000XM4 a brilliant 5-star score, praising the headphones’ superb audio quality, great noise cancellation, comfortable fit and useful smart features. 

“An improvement on their predecessors, the WH-1000XM4 have been replaced by the WH-1000XM5 as the best performing noise cancellers. However, the cheaper, more affordable price ensures these headphones are a great pair for those who can’t afford the newer model”, wrote Kob in an updated version of his review. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d rather a pair of in-ears, don’t miss this rare deal on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds

