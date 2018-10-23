4TB Hard Drive for just £87.89, Save £40 on a LEGO City Train Set – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. AMD Bundle with Ryzen 7 2700X, Asus Strix X370-F, Up to 16GB Team Group RAM and a Free 480GB SSD

Looking to upgrade your gaming rig to tackle those high-end games on your Steam library? Not only has Overclockers taken £35 off the RRP of this AMD bundle, but it still proves to be cheaper than buying the components separately from elsewhere. Here’s to better to PC gaming.

2. WD 4TB Portable Hard Drive

With some video games compiling nearly 100GB of data, it’s no wonder that gamers are after more storage. Why not do yourself a favour and save £61.11 on this 4TB WD hard drive from Amazon? With an extra 4TB in your arsenal, you won’t have to worry about storage space until the next console generation.

3. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Gold Edition)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a fantastic addition to the Nintendo Switch’s library, but it has taken a while for the game to drop in price. Well, the wait is finally over as you can pick up the Gold Edition of the game (which includes all the DLC) for just £29.85 – a bargain when you consider that the base game used to go for £49.99.

4. LEGO City Cargo Train RC and Tracks Building Set

Adding to our recent collection of banging LEGO deals, here’s another one from Smyths for the LEGO City range. This fantastic set, which includes fully functional train tracks, is currently being shipped with a massive £40 discount. That’s Christmas sorted then.