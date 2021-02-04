4K TV Price Cut: This stunning 55-inch LG NanoCell is now just £529

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading from your standard 4K UHD set, then now might be the time to do so with this fantastic offer on the LG 55NANO796NE courtesy of AO’s eBay storefront.

At just £529, that’s a massive £170 saving to be had over the TV’s original price, which is a particularly impressive discount given that the 55NANO796NE only came out last year as part of LG’s 2020 range.

Deal: LG 55NANO796NE 55-inch 4K NanoCell TV for just £529 (save £170)

If you can cast your mind back to a time when were allowed to browse through stores, you might recall having been wowed by an OLED TV on display at one point. While OLEDs offer greater visual flexibility due to self-lighting pixels, they tend to cost just over a grand (and some go far beyond that for the larger sets). This is where NanoCell comes in.

As a stepping stone, LG’s NanoCell TV’s provide more accurate lighting than standard UHD TVs thanks to a bespoke grid lighting system, but they’re far more affordable than OLED sets. To this end, NanoCell TVs are a great option for anyone who wants a more high-spec set-up, but doesn’t want to blow through their savings in the process.

Plus, the upgraded clarity isn’t the only thing you get with the LG 55NANO796NE – there’s also LG’s webOS to consider. Available only in LG TVs, webOS is our favourite TV interface to use, thanks to its simplicity, embedded smart home controls and easy access to all of the major streaming services.

As if that wasn’t enough, the LG 55NANO796NE also has Alexa and the Google Assistant built in, so you can cut out the faff trying to work your way around a new remote control by simply asking one of these smart assistants to take you straight to the content you’re after.

The LG 55NANO796NE was already fairly affordable at its original price point, but with £170 off for a limited time, it just became an absolute bargain.

