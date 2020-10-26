4K TV Price Crash: Get £75 off this TCL set with a built-in JBL soundbar

Looking for a new 4K TV? eBay has slashed a sizable £75 off this 55-inch TCL smart TV with a built-in JBL soundbar. Simply enter the code POPUPOCT20 to nab the TV for just £474.

On any other day, this 4K display would set you back £549. This limited time eBay deal will save you 13% on a fantastic smart TV package as long as you shop before October 29.

Deal: Save £75 on the TCL 55DC748 4K TV with code POPUPOCT20

The 55DC748 is a 55-inch smart TV from tech brand TCL. The TV boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with HDR Pro for detailed images with good light and contrast. The Wide Colour Gamut technology means the colours are reproduced realistically right in your living room.

The TV features an eye-catching three-side bezel-less design, with a built-in JBL soundbar rounding out the bottom edge. It’s also slim, at just 7.9mm. The soundbar features four front-firing speakers for immersive sound, whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or playing your favourite games.

The TV runs on the popular Linux OS and you’ll have access to seven day catch up and on-demand services thanks to Smart TV 3.0 and Freeview Play.

You’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of this excellent offer. The eBay code expires on October 29 (this Thursday) and the seller only has a limited quantity of TVs available, with 16 having been snatched up already.

If you like the sound of the 55-inch TCL 55DC748 4K smart TV with a built-in JBL soundbar, make sure to visit eBay soon and enter code POPUPOCT20 at checkout to save yourself £75.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

