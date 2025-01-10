Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Land a 4K drone for less with this DJI Neo deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking at purchasing your first drone, this deal on the 4K DJI Neo couldn’t have come at a better time. 

The self-flying drone has dropped to just £158 on Amazon. That’s a 7% saving compared to its usual £169 RRP just four months after the drone first launched. 

Save 7% with this DJI Neo drone deal

Save 7% with this DJI Neo drone deal

Take flight for just £158 with this brilliant DJI Neo deal. Bag the small 4K drone for 7% less when you pick it up from Amazon today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169
  • Now £158
View Deal

Head to Amazon today to bag the DJI Neo drone for just £158 while this offer lasts. 

Is the DJI Neo worth buying? 

dji neo in hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Cheap, small, lightweight and easy to launch anywhere

Pros

  • Very accessible price
  • Ultra-portable size and weight
  • Usable without a controller

Cons

  • No object detection limits indoor use
  • Average image quality

The DJI Neo is an affordable 4K drone from industry leader, DJI. 

It’s packed with features, including Palm Takeoff and Landing, AI Subject Tracking and eight creative Quickshots modes. The drone can follow you as you walk, capturing 4K UHD video perfect for sharing on social media. 

There are several ways to control this drone, including with the RC remote control, a smartphone app or hands-free voice control. Just pick the method most convenient for you. 

At 135g, this drone is ultra-lightweight, meaning you don’t need to worry about the UK’s stricter 250g+ flying restrictions. It’s also equipped with level-4 wind resistance and full-coverage propeller guards for additional safety. 

“Despite its price and size, the Neo isn’t a toy drone. It’s not a serious drone for serious content creation either, but I do think it sits in a valuable hinterland between the two”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our 4-star review of the Neo. 

“If you want to take aerial videos and photos and want a cheap device that can perform the task well, or if you want to learn the basics of drone flight, this thing hits the spot – and it’s markedly better designed than most of the similarly priced drones from other manufacturers I’ve reviewed in the recent past”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Neo review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a great camera phone to record vlogs and edit your drone videos, look no further than this iPhone 16 deal – now just £749

You might like…

Nab the HP Chromebook for under £160 in this limited time Amazon deal

Nab the HP Chromebook for under £160 in this limited time Amazon deal

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Amazon’s selling a 32-inch Fire TV for just £138 in the January sale

Amazon’s selling a 32-inch Fire TV for just £138 in the January sale

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Get a Poco smartphone for just £78 with this incredible half-price deal

Get a Poco smartphone for just £78 with this incredible half-price deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
The best headphones of last year are now cheaper than during Black Friday

The best headphones of last year are now cheaper than during Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
I can’t believe the value in this OnePlus 13 launch deal

I can’t believe the value in this OnePlus 13 launch deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
I never expected the Huawei Watch GT 5 to be this cheap so quickly

I never expected the Huawei Watch GT 5 to be this cheap so quickly

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access