Land a 4K drone for less with this DJI Neo deal

If you’re looking at purchasing your first drone, this deal on the 4K DJI Neo couldn’t have come at a better time.

The self-flying drone has dropped to just £158 on Amazon. That’s a 7% saving compared to its usual £169 RRP just four months after the drone first launched.

Is the DJI Neo worth buying?

Cheap, small, lightweight and easy to launch anywhere Pros Very accessible price

Ultra-portable size and weight

Usable without a controller Cons No object detection limits indoor use

Average image quality

The DJI Neo is an affordable 4K drone from industry leader, DJI.

It’s packed with features, including Palm Takeoff and Landing, AI Subject Tracking and eight creative Quickshots modes. The drone can follow you as you walk, capturing 4K UHD video perfect for sharing on social media.

There are several ways to control this drone, including with the RC remote control, a smartphone app or hands-free voice control. Just pick the method most convenient for you.

At 135g, this drone is ultra-lightweight, meaning you don’t need to worry about the UK’s stricter 250g+ flying restrictions. It’s also equipped with level-4 wind resistance and full-coverage propeller guards for additional safety.

“Despite its price and size, the Neo isn’t a toy drone. It’s not a serious drone for serious content creation either, but I do think it sits in a valuable hinterland between the two”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our 4-star review of the Neo.

“If you want to take aerial videos and photos and want a cheap device that can perform the task well, or if you want to learn the basics of drone flight, this thing hits the spot – and it’s markedly better designed than most of the similarly priced drones from other manufacturers I’ve reviewed in the recent past”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Neo review.

