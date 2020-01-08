Already reduced to a great price for a 49-inch set-up, use the eBay discount code PREP2020 and save a further 20% on the LG UM7100PLB 4K Smart TV.

According to Amazon, this LG set-up would have set you back £549.99 at its RRP. With this listing via the Hughes Direct eBay store, the 4K Ultra HD LED TV costs a far more affordable £339, taking an already significant £210.99 chunk off its original release price.

LG UM7100PLB TV Deal LG 49UM7100PLB 49 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR LED TV (Use Code: PREP2020) Get this fantastic LG TV set-up, offering a gorgeous LED panel that offers wide angle viewing, 4K upscaling and brilliant depth, clarity and colour. With AI built-in, you can also utilise the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant.

eBay is doing you one better, though, subtracting a further 20% off your online basket when you quote PREP2020 at the checkout. With this nifty discount code, the price of the LG UM7100PLB 49-inch TV drops to an incredible £271.20.

When it comes to delivering an exceptional picture, the LG UM7100PLB promises an immersive, visually exciting TV with all the technology to back it up. Boasting 4K resolution, the new standard for high definition, this LG 49-inch set-up also offers a fantastic view no matter where you’re sat in the room. With its True Immersion feature, the IPS 4K Panel ensures you receive clarity, colour and depth for wide viewing angles.

Of course, it can only do this with the likes of its Quad Core Processor, meaning that you’re always viewing sharp pictures – seamless and accurate in its execution – upscaling lower-grade content to 4K.

Its audio quality booms onto the scene with the LG TV’s Ultra Sound feature compiling multiple virtual audio channels to create a more vast, enticing sound. Considering most TV designs are streamlined and minimalist, sacrificing audio quality for a slim look, this sounds like a great set-up for those who aren’t prepared to invest in a soundbar just yet.

To top it off, the 49-inch LG UM7100PLB LED TV comes with its very own AI. Use the Magic Remote and speak directly to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to find exactly what you want to watch.

Already incredible value for money, make sure you use the discount code PREP2020 before midnight on January 9th and grab the LG 49-inch UM7100PLB TV for just £271.20 before it’s too late.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

