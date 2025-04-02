At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are still less than $100 two days after the Amazon Spring Sale ended. That means there’s still time to grab these true wireless earbuds at a major discount.

Don’t miss this second chance to buy the Beats Studio Buds Plus at a huge 41% discount. The noise-cancelling earbuds are still just $99.95 for a limited time only, resulting in a $70 saving compared to their regular $169.95 RRP.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are still under $100 The Beats Studio Buds Plus are still just $99.95 for a limited time only. Run to Amazon now to save 41% (that’s $70) compared to the noise-cancelling earbuds’ original $169.95 RRP. Amazon

Not only is the lowest we’ve seen these earbuds plummet in price since their 2023 launch, but this offer also applied to all four colours. That means you can choose your favourite finish from Black/Gold, Cosmic Silver, Ivory and Transparent to match your personal style.

Is the Beats Studio Buds Plus worth buying?

The latest Beats true wireless look to improve on the original in every way Pros Improved noise-cancellation over original

Clear, spacious audio

Excellent call performance

Improved battery

Feature parity on Android and iOS Cons Patchy performance in busy signal areas

Slightly loose fit

More expensive

No support for higher-quality Bluetooth codecs

The Studio Buds Plus are a true wireless pair of earbuds from Apple subsidiary Beats. However, that doesn’t mean you need an iPhone to take full advantage of their features with Beats headphones offering native features for both iOS and Android users. This includes features like Find My tracking, one-touch pairing and device switching.

The Studio Buds Plus are equipped with three times larger microphones and an improved venting design compared to their predecessors for better comfort, sound and noise-cancellation performance. The Transparency Mode has also seen improvements, offering insight into your surroundings when you want more awareness, while Spatial Audio creates an immersive listening experience wherever you are.

These earbuds offer up to 36 hours of battery life, while Fast Fuel charging makes it possible to get a full hour of playback from a quick five minute charge. They also come with three months of Apple Music, meaning you can save on your music subscription for the first 90 days.

TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney awarded the Beats Studio Buds Plus 4 out of 5 stars, writing:

“A satisfying update over the original with improved noise-cancellation, sound, and battery life. There are areas where the Beats Studio Buds+ could be better, but they hold their own among tough competition from the likes of Sony and Jabra”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Buds Plus review.

