1. Vodafone Flash Deals

For most of us (myself included), Black Friday is the perfect time to swap over to a new SIM contract due to the sheer number of deals flying around. With these two flash offers on Vodafone SIMs however, you’ll be hard pushed to find anything better when Black Friday does roll around. When you factor in the available cashback, 20GB for £8 a month and 40GB for £11.50 a month is an absolute steal, regardless of which one you go for. Don’t hang around though, these flash deals will be gone in just a few days.

2. Xbox One X Bundle with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Fifa 19 and a two-month Now TV voucher

Last week we published a cracking deal for an Xbox One X bundle with three games and a Now TV voucher, but I believe I’ve found one better. GAME is now selling an Xbox One X with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Fifa 19 and a Now TV voucher for just £399.99 – £109.99 cheaper than the RRP.

3. Western Digital 240GB Internal SSD

In need of some additional storage? Or maybe you’ve heard about the wonders of SSD and fancy an upgrade? Either way, you’ll be quids in with this fantastic deal on a Western Digital 240GB SSD, now with a massive 50% off through Amazon.

4. Surface Arc Mouse

Whether you’ve got a Surface Pro, Laptop or even the newly released Surface Go, chances are that you’ve at least considered getting a dedicated mouse. Well, with a saving of £40.01 to be had on the Surface Arc Mouse through Currys, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.