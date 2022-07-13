3 amazing Prime Day TV deals for under £500

Amazon Prime Day is always a great opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup. And while many sites may focus just on the top end OLED, QLED and mini LED sets, the truth is many of us don’t have multiple thousands to splash on a new TV.

But, thankfully, thanks to advances in tech you don’t actually have to invest that much to get a good TV anymore. Nowadays, if you’re coming off an older set, it’s possible to get a marked upgrade that offers surprisingly competitive features for less than £500, especially during Prime Day 2022.

Here to help you find the best options this deals season our team of experts have created this guide detailing the best TV deals for less than £500 currently running. We’ve endeavoured to make sure there are options for multiple different sizes and types of user in the list, to ensure you get the right set for your specific needs and budget.

Philips 43PUS7506 – the best deal for gamers

If you have a shiny new PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, but don’t have a TV capable of taking advantage of all their next-gen powers yet, then you’ll want to take advantage of this Philips 43PUS7506 Prime Day deal. The deal lets you buy the Philips 43PUS7506 for just £198.99 a – £90.01 (31%) saving on its regular price.

While it’s not the biggest TV on this list, and we haven’t reviewed it, we’re happy to recommend it to next gen’ gamers for one key reason: It’s the only TV this price we’ve seen with HDMI 2.1 functionality. This lets it offer key features like variable refresh rate, which is a rarity on TVs this price. This lets the TV optimise how many images it renders per second based on what is happening, letting you get a more responsive and reactive experience when gaming.

LG 55NANO756PR Smart NanoCell – the best 55-inch deal

NanoCell is the premium line of LG’s non-OLED line of TVs. And while we haven’t reviewed this specific model considering our positive experience with other sets in the line, like the LG 65NANO906 we reviewed last year, we’re happy to recommend it, especially at this price. Thanks to a brilliant Prime Day discount you can pick up the LG 55NANO756PR Smart NanoCell for £399.00, which is an impressive 33% discount on its regular price.

In our experience NanCell panels, while not as good as OLED, offer decent colour reproduction, reliable HDR (for an LED set) and feature all the perks of webOS, which is one of the best TV operating systems currently available. This makes the LG 55NANO756PR Smart NanoCell a solid pick for any deal hunter on the hunt for a small living room friendly 55-inch smart TV.

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK – the best 65-inch deal

A lot of the 65-inch TVs on the market may appear like good value, on paper, but fail to deliver when we get them in for testing. Which is why we’d recommend Amazon’s latest Prime Day deal on the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK to any buyer looking for a big screen set. The 65-inch TV usually costs over £750, but this Prime Day is retailing for £399.00, which equates to a massive £350.00 (47%) saving.

We haven’t reviewed this model, but other similar Hisense mid-range sets in the same family have impressed when we’ve gotten them in for testing. Featuring support for most HDR standards, Alexa voice control powers and a flexible stand design bespoke made to accommodate a soundbar under the TV, this makes the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK a top option for anyone looking for a 65-inch set this Prime Day.