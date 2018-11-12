£299.99 for a Nintendo Switch with Two Games, £100 off the LEGO Death Star – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. Stay tuned for our Black Friday deals coverage.

1. Nokia 8 – Only £219.99

As a budget smartphone, the Nokia 8 has often been regarded as one of the best options on the market thanks to its bright LCD screen and nearly two-day battery life. With £40 off right now at John Lewis (and a two-year warranty included), there’s never been a better time to pick up the Nokia 8.

2. Echo Dot + Philips Hue Bundle – Save £104.98

Last Friday, we showcased an incredible deal on a Google Home Mini and Philips Hue bundle, but it seems as though Amazon is keen to get in on the fun. Swapping out the Google Home Mini for the latest Echo Dot, this bundle offers far better value for money given that the new 3rd generation Echo Dot still retails at £49.99, giving you a massive saving of £104.98.

3. Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Just Dance 2019 – Only £299.99

As Black Friday approaches, the Nintendo Switch deals are dropping and they’re dropping fast. The latest offers comes straight from Amazon, nabbing you Nintendo’s hybrid console with Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Just Dance 2019 for just £299.99. For that price, you’re effectively getting two brand new games for just an extra £20. Get in.

4. LEGO Death Star – Save £100

Admit it – we’ve all seen the LEGO Death Star at some point or another and lusted after it. Well, the dream can soon become a reality thanks to the gigantic £100 that Smyths has knocked off the RRP. Time to take down the LEGO Empire!