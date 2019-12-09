£260 Price Crunch on the iPhone X in time for Christmas for today only

Amazon has launched its last minute Christmas deals sale and you can pick up an Apple iPhone X with 64GB of storage capacity in black or silver for just £639.

Give the gift of an amazing handset and also that little old thing of not having to pay for a staggeringly high monthly phone bill with the SIM-free iPhone X, now down to £639.

The smartphone itself has long been discontinued from the official Apple Store, though these days the iPhone X handset still usually retails at a pretty dizzying £899 (down from its original £999 value). With a 29% reduction, then, this £260 saving isn’t something to be sniffed at, especially when it’s sure to make someone’s day wrapped up under the Christmas tree.

At the time of release, the iPhone X was Apple’s most innovative handset design yet, finally ditching the thick forehead and chin of its previous iPhones and thinning out the bezels to near invisibility. Taking on a screen that spans the entire surface area of the handset, the home button packing the TouchID finger sensor is well and truly gone, leaving the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch OLED display to stun.

Of course, the first of Apple’s almost edge-to-edge screened iPhones, the iPhone X was also the first bearer of the controversial notch, housing the iPhone’s new unlocking method with face recognition, aptly called FaceID, as well as the 7MP TrueDepth front facing camera.

The rear camera package is another element in which the iPhone X impresses, housing its dual camera set-up, the first time it had appeared on a non-‘Plus’ sized iPhone. Bringing together 12MP main wide-angle camera with a telephoto sensor, the dual camera package also boasts dual Optical Image Stabilisation.

The iPhone X also packs the A11 Bionic and 3GB of RAM, making it a very capable handset, though admittedly a little old and tired compared to the latest A13 Bionic appearing in the latest iPhone 11 family. Still, in our tests we found it to be a competent processor that allowed for the iPhone X to easily complete all that we asked of it with flare.

Down to £639, whether you’re treating yourself or not this Christmas, this is a great steal for those who don’t want to get locked into a lengthy and expensive phone contract. Stick with the SIM-only tariff you’re happy with and save a whopping £260 on the iPhone X before it goes back up in price at midnight.

