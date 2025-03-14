Get moving this spring with £25 off the Fitbit Inspire 3

If you’re looking to pick up a new fitness tracker, you won’t want to miss this 29% saving on the 4-star Fitbit Inspire 3.

The Inspire 3 has plummeted to just £59.99 on Amazon. That’s a good 29% off the usual £84.99 price of the wearable, saving you £25 when you shop today. That’s cash you spend on stylish wrist straps or put toward a Fitbit Premium membership for those looking to get the most out of their new fitness trackers.

Run to Amazon to get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £59.99 Amazon has slashed the price of the Google Fitbit Inspire 3 by 29%. Head there today to save £25 and take the fitness tracker home for just £59.99 down from £84.99. Amazon

Was £84.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Inspire 3 drop in price since January, making this the perfect time to swipe one up whether you’re just getting into running or hoping to track your progress more effectively in the gym.

Is the Fitbit Inspire 3 worth buying?

A more polished fitness tracker than the Inspire 2 Pros Now has a colour screen

Slim design is great for 24/7 wear

Strong feature set for the price Cons Colour screen could be bigger

Reading notifications can feel cramped

Fitbit Premium needed some insights

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a Google fitness tracker that is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The wearable is packed with heath and fitness tracking features including a 24/7 heart rate monitor, all-day activity tracking and more than 20 exercise modes. There’s also spO2 tracking, sleep monitoring and your daily Stress Management Score.

The Inspire 3 is water-resistant up to 50m and offers a 10-day battery life, giving you plenty of time between each charge.

There are also some handy smart features to keep you connected from your wrist, including call, text and app notifications, a vibrating alarm clock and custom clock faces.

Reviewer Michael Sawh awarded the Fitbit Inspire 3 four out of five stars, praising its colour display, slim design and strong feature set for the price. This is especially true now that the wearable is £25 cheaper than it was at launch.

“The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a more polished fitness tracker than the Inspire 2 that offers a nice array of Fitbit’s best features wrapped up in a design you’d have no problems wearing 24/7”, he wrote in his review of the tracker.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Inspire 3 review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re interested in picking up a smartwatch and earbuds at the same time, don’t miss this deal on our favourite Wear OS watch, the OnePlus Watch 3.