The 2025 flagship OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price yet

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days shopping event is here, and while you might expect deals on older smartphones, the retailer isn’t stopping there.

For a limited time, you can get the flagship OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage – a phone just two months old – for just £879 at Amazon. That’s a discount of £120 compared to its £999 RRP, representing the cheapest we’ve seen the OnePlus 13 since its launch in January. It’s a genuine steal on one of the best smartphones around right now.

Get the OnePlus 13 for just £879 The OnePlus 13 has dropped to its lowest price since launch in January as part of Amazon’s Spring sale bonanza. It’s a great price for a very capable flagship smartphone, complete with 512GB of storage. Amazon

£120 off

£879 View Deal

To top it off, the offer isn’t available on a specific colour of the OnePlus 13; you can get the same deal regardless of whether you opt for the Black, Arctic Dawn or Midnight Ocean finish.

The OnePlus 13 is the smartphone company’s all-singing, all-dancing flagship smartphone for 2025 with a top-end spec to match. It’s no surprise, then, that the OnePlus 13 received an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it back in January.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor makes the OnePlus 13 faster than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It also has a pixel-packed 6.8-inch OLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling and gaming an absolute joy. That experience is improved with a trio of capable 50MP Hasselblad-branded cameras for all your photography needs, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

But, for us, it was the battery life that was most impressive. With a 6000mAh cell larger than you’ll find in most 2025 smartphones, the phone has the legs to go a full two days without reaching for a charger. Even when you do, support for 90W SuperVOOC charging provides a speedy top-up process.

It really is a phenomenal smartphone, made all the more tempting at its discounted price.

And unlike some previous Amazon sales, which were exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers, the Spring Deal Days event is open to all – no membership needed!

This also means that the deal might not last that long, even if the sale doesn’t end until 23:59 on Monday, 31 March 2025, so if you’re tempted, you’d better act fast.