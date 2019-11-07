There’s an excellent deal at Currys PC World right now, giving you the chance to save a swift £150 on the updated 2019 Acer Aspire 5 laptop.

Coming out at £150 less than its ordinary RRP of £549, the new price of just £399 is perfect for the laptop buyer on a budget. You’re getting an excellent bit of kit, way below the usual asking price, with a reduction of 27%.

Acer Aspire 5 2019 Price Drop Acer Aspire 5 A515-43 15.6" AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop – 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM Not only can you save a whopping £150 on this super slick Acer Aspire 5 laptop, but for a limited time, you'll also get a free £5 voucher for your troubles. Talk about a win-win.

Even better, Currys PC World is throwing a free £5 gift card for any order over £25, giving you the chance to get a bit of extra money off any accessories you might want to buy.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a great gadget, selling for a very low price and offering a far better performance that you’d expect for what you’re paying, even before this price crash. With a sleek aesthetic and HD display with full 1080p resolution, the Aspire 5 is good-looking, whether you’re talking about the screen or the overall design.

This version comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. This means you can access all your documents, music and images saved on the machine in no time at all. Unlike the version we reviewed last year, this Aspire 5 has no issues with brightness. Its image is therefore far clearer and it works a lot better in light conditions. It even comes with Acer TrueHarmony audio, designed to make watching shows or films on your laptop a more cinematic experience.

Be warned that while it performs well for video, this is a budget laptop, not well-suited for games, and on that front its graphics leave a lot to be desired. However, if you’re mainly looking for a laptop you can use for a word processor and the odd Netflix binge, the Aspire 5 certainly does the trick.

If you want a new laptop that won’t break the bank, the ACER Aspire 5 is an excellent choice. Now that it’s reduced below £400 how can you say no?

