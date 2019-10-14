£200 price drop on the brand new 2019 LG SL8YG soundbar

Already more bang for your buck, get the LG SL8YG soundbar setup for £499, £200 off its RRP.

Buy: LG SL8YG Soundbar Now £499 (Save £200)

A double whammy when it comes to audio technology, the LG SL8YG soundbar is one to consider if you’re thinking about updating your home audio system setup, especially when you consider what you get for your money even at its RRP of £699. Lucky for you, Amazon is listed it for £200 off its usual price.

Best LG Soundbar Deal LG SL8YG Soundbar A double whammy when it comes to audio technology, the LG SL8YG soundbar is one to consider if you’re thinking about updating your home audio system setup.

Now down to £499, act quickly before this deal is gone and enjoy the LG SL8YG soundbar for a fraction of its RRP now.

The true meaning of a musical duo, the LG SL8YG features a soundbar and sub combo, allowing you to benefit from an even deeper, more impactful sound. In other words, it’s an ideal compromise rather than investing in the far pricier surround sound option.

With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, enjoy supreme sound from an audio setup designed in partnership with Meridian Sound Technology. Creating an immersive sound that will make for an even more intense watching experience when hooked up to your TV, the wireless subwoofer adds extra dimension to the audio with its booming bass.

When it comes down to the question of should you buy the LG SL8YG, our TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney, “With the SL8YG soundbar, LG aims to cram all the features you’d need into a couple of units. It offers convenience – not many have the space for a speaker package setup and an AV amplifier to power it. However, in terms of “genuine” surround sound it presents a compromise, especially without the inclusion of the SPK8-S rear speaker package.”

In short, if you’re strapped for cash, but still want a decent attempt at surround sound, the LG SL8YG isn’t a bad shout, especially when it’s got a £200 saving on its original price point.

