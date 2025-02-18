This trick can get you £200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now

If you’ve been tempted to upgrade to the new Galaxy S25 Ultra but didn’t fancy forking out for its incredibly high price tag, then here’s your chance to save.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra hasn’t even been out for a month and yet Samsung has already dropped an unbelievable offer for those wanting to upgrade to its newest flagship. We’ve just spotted that if you head on over to Samsung’s website and order the phone from there, you’ll get a guaranteed £200 reduction when you trade in any Android phone.

This means that if you have an old phone lying around that’s just gathering dust then now’s your chance to make good use of it, and get yourself one of the best Android phones available right now.

As an added bonus, you can also get an extra 5% reduction on the overall price of the S25 Ultra when using the Samsung Shop app and quoting the code S25APP at the checkout. Out of all the S25 Ultra deals available right now, this is easily the best for going SIM-free.

Of course, you may still be wondering if the S25 Ultra is worth the upgrade and to that end, I would argue that it is, depending on the phone that you currently use. If, for example, you’re currently using an S24 or S23 Ultra as your daily driver then I wouldn’t worry about this offer and probably recommend holding out until next year before making the switch. For everyone else however, you’ll be enamoured with what the S25 Ultra brings to the table.

Now with a slightly larger 6.9-inch AMOLED display (mostly thanks to slimmer bezels), the S25 Ultra has one of the most jaw-droppingly gorgeous displays we’ve ever seen on a smartphone, and it works brilliantly with the included S Pen for a spot of note-taking and digital drawing in a pinch.

Because this is a flagship phone, durability is one of the S25 Ultra’s main features, with a titanium chassis and the all-new Gorilla Armor 2 protecting the display. While I always recommend buying a case with your phone, you can at least rest assured that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tougher than most devices.

Where the phone really stuns is in the camera department. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “with the abundance of pixels, combined with extreme 16-in-1 pixel binning tech, the main lens captures plenty of light and detail, with equally capable HDR processing delivering a good balance between highlight and shadows with very little blowout – even those shot in direct sunlight.”

All in all, this is the type of phone that will leave you as the envy of all your friends for quite some time to come, and thanks to this limited time £200 discount, it won’t cost you a fortune for the privilege.