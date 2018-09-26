Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. PSVR Starter Pack with two Move Controllers and a free game

Things are certainly hotting up for the PSVR ahead of Black Friday, with deals dropping left, right and centre, but this one takes the cake. In this bundle you’ll get the PSVR Starter Pack, with two PlayStation Move Controllers and your choice of game from either Wipeout Omega, Firewall: Zero Hour or The Persistence. All of that will only set you back £229.99 – an amazing saving of nearly £65.

2. Huawei P20 Pro – 3GB Data, £23/month and £150 upfront on O2

One handy aspect of the iPhone XS and XS Max being released is that other manufacturers have dropped their prices on flagship smartphones to compete. The brilliant Huawei P20 Pro (which still has one of the best cameras on the market), can now be had for just £23 a month with £150 upfront. 3GB of data might not be enough for everyone, but given that it’ll only cost you roughly £1.40 a month for the privilege, this contract on O2 shouldn’t be overlooked.

3. Life is Strange 2

The eagerly awaited sequel to DONTNOD’s Life is Strange is almost upon us, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with a 20% discount? Green Man Gaming is offering the reduction on the Complete Edition of Life is Strange 2, which comes with the ‘Mascot Bundle’ for customising your in-game backpack. Given that the first episode of Life is Strange 2 received a full five-star rating here at Trusted Reviews, it’s a game that simply cannot be missed.

4. PS4 Platinum Headset

If you managed to snag the PSVR deal above then you might be interested to know that Sony’s Platinum Headset for the PS4 is now at its lowest price yet on Amazon – discounted by nearly £30. Nothing makes VR more immersive than a quality headset, but even regular gamers will see their experience improved by the headset’s 7.1 surround sound technology.