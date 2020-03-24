Take a further £30 off the already massively reduced LG NanoCell TV with the discount code POUNDOFF.

In this eBay listing of the LG 49-inch NanoCell 8600PLA 4K Smart TV, you can already save £151 off its RRP of £699 thanks to Hughes Direct.

Fancy shaving off an additional saving? Of course you do. With eBay’s current promotion which sees discounts on tiered minimum spends, use POUNDOFF and take an extra £30 off, bringing the LG TV down to just £518.

Boasting LG’s unique NanoCell technology, the 8600 brings an even higher clarity to your Ultra HD 4K picture, seeing a boost to its colour output too by refining the purity of the colour to provide an authentic but aesthetically pleasing palette. It does this by using the RGB spectrum to ensure colours are always bold, filtering out what it describes as “dull” and “impure” colours.

On top of clarity and colour, the LG NanoCell technology also boasts excellent colour at any angle with Wide Viewing Angle capabilities. As well as holding onto pure colours, this also means the image output itself isn’t distorted, allowing you to sit and watch comfortably from anywhere in the room.

Alongside an excellent picture, the LG 8600PLA NanoCell also offers 4K Cinema HDR to bring the director’s vision to life, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision ensuring all elements are catered for with stunning, enrapturing audio to boot.

Partnered with the Next Gen a7 processor, you can expect content to always be upscaled to its best potential for truly stunning content viewing.

Cased in a gorgeous, minimal design, there is next to no bezel here, giving an almost limitless viewing experience.

When not in use, LG can also help to shape your TV like a work of art, able to display a library of beautiful pictures with Gallery Mode so that your TV isn’t just an out-of-place black box in the corner.

Complete with a choice of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, you can control your TV using just your voice by speaking into your remote control.

Already reduced by over £100, get a total of £181 off the LG 49-inch 8600PLA NanoCel 4K Smart TV by using the discount code POUNDOFF before it expires on March 26th.

