The Pixel 9 just undercut Apple and Samsung in a big way

Originally priced at the same rate as the iPhone 16 and the Galaxy S25, the Pixel 9 is now going for a song.

It was only a few years ago (during the Pixel 7 era to be exact) that the Pixel series managed to undercut the competition quite well with significantly cheaper pricing that made it a bargain buy in the Android crowd. Flashforward to 2025 however and we have price parity across all of the major brands… until now that is.

While the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 have a going rate of £799, the Pixel 9 is now available for just £649 when you use the code CURRYS150 at the checkout. As a chance to get one of the latest flagship options in the Android space at a much cheaper price, the Pixel 9 is an instant win.

£150 off the Pixel 9 for a limited time When you use the code CURRYS150 at Currys, you can reduce the price of the Pixel 9 by a massive £150, making it a bargain buy amongst the currently crop of flagship phones. Currys

Use code CURRYS150

Now just £649 View Deal

Of course, if you haven’t used a Pixel phone before then you might be wondering exactly what it is that the Pixel 9 offers in return for your hard-earned cash. As it turns out, quite a lot.

On the software front, Google is leagues ahead of the competition. The ‘stock’ version of Android that features on Pixel phones is a joy to use, simple in its design and colourful in its aesthetic, and Google is currently promising seven years of software updates for the Pixel 9, giving you peace of mind well into the future.

The new Tensor G4 chip inside of the phone allows it to work with Google’s latest AI features perfectly, including Circle to Search, as well as AI-infused photo editing which can remove unwanted objects from your shots with ease.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

There’s also Best Take which is perfect for group shots, as it takes multiple pictures in rapid succession, after which you can choose from the best faces (or where people are actually looking at the camera) and combine them together in one image.

The gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display is perfect for playing games on and scrolling through social media, while the 4700mAh battery can see you through to the end of each day with ease.

There’s just a lot to like about the Pixel 9, but when it’s available for £150 less than most of the competition, it easily becomes the go-to buy for anyone who wants flagship features on a budget.