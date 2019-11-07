O2 launched its ‘Pay & Glo’ campaign this week, claiming that it will make pay as you go tariffs “more appealing than ever before”, offering customers a 20GB tariff for only £15.

Yes, you can get 20GB for the price of 6GB. That’s a pretty cracking saving and a cheap tariff overall at only £15 per month.

If you don’t want data, you can become an O2 customer for just £5 a month and get unlimited minutes and texts.

Equally, if you want the bare minimum in terms of data the network is offering customisable deals, starting at a 3GB data package, costing £10.

O2 said, in a press release:

“Exclusive to O2, customers can enjoy Priority; a collection of invite-only moments to help them do more of the things they love. From one-of-a-kind treats and experiences, to access to the best in entertainment, with gig tickets available 48 hours before general release. Plus, customers can also connect to an impressive 16,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the UK.

“Data-hungry customers need only upgrade their £5 Big Bundle with an extra £5, with data tariffs starting from £10 a month for 3GB of data. What’s more, customers can rollover their data the following month too.”

What’s the drawback? Well, that 20GB tariff only offers so much data for the first three months. After that you’ll only have the standard 6GB of data that comes with that price bracket.

Nina Bibby, CMO, O2, said: “Our new Pay & Glo campaign highlights how our new and improved Big Bundles offer the freedom and flexibility of being contract free whilst still being able to benefit from all the brightest bits of O2.”

She added: “We want all our customers to be able experience the full range of benefits of being on O2, whether they choose a fixed contract or a Pay As You Go tariff. We understand that for some customers, having the freedom and flexibility of being on a contract-free tariff is important. Our Pay As You Go Big Bundles now offer customers the freedom to talk and text as much as they would like, while choosing the data they want.

