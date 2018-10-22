128GB MicroSD for just £20, 50% off Jam Ultra Wireless In-Ear Headphones – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card

Is it just me or is digital storage getting cheaper by the day? Either way, Amazon’s dropped a cracking offer on SanDisk’s 128GB MicroSD Card, now selling for just £20 (£15.01 off the previous price). With the money saved, you could even buy a separate 64GB MicroSD, if you’re in need of more space.

2. Jam Ultra Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Buying a quality pair of wireless headphones can set you back a fair amount of money, but Argos has you covered. The retail giant has slashed 50% off the price for the Jam Ultra Wireless In-Ear Headphones, giving you ridiculous value for money and a solid wireless experience.

3. Nintendo Switch + Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario Party

As we inch closer to Christmas, the Nintendo Switch is guaranteed to be one of the hottest gifts of the season. Why not beat the rush by nabbing this fantastic deal? Given that the Switch on its own goes for £279.99, you’re getting one of Nintendo’s best games (Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario Party) alongside it for only an extra £10. What a bargain.

4. Apple Watch – 10% off most refurbished models with code WATCH10

If you head on over to Music Magpie right now, you’ll find a massive sale happening across its wearables range. By using the code WATCH10, you can take 10% off your order, giving you such great deals as the Apple Watch 2 for just £170.99. Take a look and see which deal suits you best. These are refurbished, but you do get a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.