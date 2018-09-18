Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. Virgin Media 100GB SIM Card

Virgin Media’s at it again with another 100GB SIM for only £20, leading me to believe that the company just can’t wait until Black Friday to start dropping major deals. It should be obvious that a monthly allowance of 100GB can go a long way, but here’s a few ideas of how you could spend it: watching the latest series of Bojack Horseman, listening to sad songs after watching Bojack Horseman, deciding to forget Bojack Horseman by watching Disenchanted. The possibilities are truly endless.

2. Xbox Live Three Month Membership + £10 free Xbox Live credit

I’ll admit, here’s a deal that I’ll be nabbing myself. This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day and it was just as welcome then as it is now. When you deduct the £10 Xbox Live credit, you’re essentially getting three months of Xbox Live for just £5. They say you can’t put a price on happiness but three months of online gaming (plus Games with Gold) for only £5 certainly comes close.

3. Kingston Canvas 64GB Micro SD Card

Take it from someone who’s constantly running out of storage space – you can never have enough of it. With that sentiment in mind, how could I not point out that Picstop has slashed 50% off this Kingston 64GB Micro SD Card? This deal is made even better by the fact that it comes with an SD adapter for anyone who swears by the ways of yesteryear.

4. LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron Supercar

Here’s something that I’ll definitely be putting on my Christmas list. This gorgeous LEGO recreation of the Bugatti Chiron Supercar has enough detail to make your head spin, and yet this must-have item for LEGO fans currently comes with a 25% reduction through John Lewis & Partners. £247.49 might seem like a bit much, but it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than an actual Bugatti!