Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

100GB for £15? Smarty just doubled the data on this SIM-only deal

Alice Marshall |

You can now get double the data in this Smarty SIM-only, getting you a whopping 100GB allowance instead of 50GB, all for the same price.

A sister company to Three, Smarty is already known for its high-data, low price SIM-only tariffs, but the network has gone one step beyond by doubling the data of its 50GB plan without raising the price, getting you 100GB for £15 a month – alongside unlimited minutes and texts of course.

With 100GB of data at your disposal, the world is your oyster and the internet yours to surf. Offering excellent download speeds across both 3G and 4G connections, with this beefy tariff Smarty ensures you’ve got everything you could need in order to keep your social channels up to date, stream the latest music from your favourite artists and even binge your way through Netflix, Disney Plus, or a spot of YouTube. Let’s face it, your allowance isn’t likely to run low with 100GB of data in your back pocket.

Of course, that’s not forgetting your unlimited minutes and texts, allowing you to keep in touch with family and friends, and reach out to someone whenever you need to.

Truly offering everything you could need, Smarty’s aim is to also give its customers the utmost flexibility when it comes to their data plan. With these one month contracts, you can cancel anytime thereafter, great for if you only need a short term plan, or are always on the look out for the best value of money and change networks frequently.

Additionally, Smarty offers unrestricted tethering, which means you can create personal hotspots for your devices or for someone else to use without any additional charges to your monthly rate. Smarty also benefits from Three’s exceptional coverage with 98.6% indoor coverage and 99.5% coverage outside. You can even use Smarty’s online coverage checker to ensure you’ll get the best speeds wherever you are in the UK.

Great value for money for those looking for a chunky data SIM-only package, look no further than Smarty’s 100GB plan, costing only £15 a month.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Smarty SIM-Only Deal

Smarty SIM-Only Contract - 100GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts

Loaded with double the data in this now 100GB plan, also benefit from unlimited minutes and texts with no limit on download speeds or restrictions on tethering. A 1 month plan, you can cancel anytime thereafter.

Smarty

|

Double the Data

|

£15/month

View Deal

£15/month

|

Double the Data

|

Smarty

Powered by Trusted Reviews

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Alice Marshall
Commercial Content Writer
Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…
Alice Marshall

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX