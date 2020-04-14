100GB for £15? Smarty just doubled the data on this SIM-only deal

You can now get double the data in this Smarty SIM-only, getting you a whopping 100GB allowance instead of 50GB, all for the same price.

A sister company to Three, Smarty is already known for its high-data, low price SIM-only tariffs, but the network has gone one step beyond by doubling the data of its 50GB plan without raising the price, getting you 100GB for £15 a month – alongside unlimited minutes and texts of course.

With 100GB of data at your disposal, the world is your oyster and the internet yours to surf. Offering excellent download speeds across both 3G and 4G connections, with this beefy tariff Smarty ensures you’ve got everything you could need in order to keep your social channels up to date, stream the latest music from your favourite artists and even binge your way through Netflix, Disney Plus, or a spot of YouTube. Let’s face it, your allowance isn’t likely to run low with 100GB of data in your back pocket.

Of course, that’s not forgetting your unlimited minutes and texts, allowing you to keep in touch with family and friends, and reach out to someone whenever you need to.

Truly offering everything you could need, Smarty’s aim is to also give its customers the utmost flexibility when it comes to their data plan. With these one month contracts, you can cancel anytime thereafter, great for if you only need a short term plan, or are always on the look out for the best value of money and change networks frequently.

Additionally, Smarty offers unrestricted tethering, which means you can create personal hotspots for your devices or for someone else to use without any additional charges to your monthly rate. Smarty also benefits from Three’s exceptional coverage with 98.6% indoor coverage and 99.5% coverage outside. You can even use Smarty’s online coverage checker to ensure you’ll get the best speeds wherever you are in the UK.

Great value for money for those looking for a chunky data SIM-only package, look no further than Smarty’s 100GB plan, costing only £15 a month.

