This 100GB contract just made the Galaxy S25 Ultra affordable

If the Galaxy S25 Ultra caught your eye during this week’s launch, you’re in luck. Samsung’s 2025 flagship smartphone has already dropped to an affordable price with this ID Mobile deal.

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 100GB of 5G data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes is now just £399 upfront and £29.99/month (rising to £31.49 from April 1st 2026) with this 24-month contract. If our maths is correct, that’s £1132.26 over the full course of the contract when you sign up today via Mobiles.co.uk.

Considering the phone alone costs £1349 with 512GB of data (or £1249 with Samsung’s pre-order offer), this is a brilliant opportunity to bag the phone and 100GB of data for less.

If you’re new to ID Mobile, you’ll be happy to hear the provider uses Three’s 5G network. You can also use your UK minutes texts and data in 50 destinations worldwide and roll your unused data over into the next month for free.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone having only been announced this week.

The S25 Ultra has the most advanced camera array in the S25 line, the largest display, the biggest battery and is the only model to come with the handy S Pen and up to 1TB of storage, giving it an edge over the S25 and S25 Plus in many respects.

While we haven’t spent enough time with the S25 Ultra to offer our final verdict on the phone, Cam Bunton was given the opportunity to try the phone hands-on. He wrote that, while S23/S24 Ultra may not feel the need to upgrade, the Ultra still “represents the best of what you can get from Samsung right now”.

