There is now £100.46 off the 50-inch model of the Philips ‘The One’ PUS7304 Ambilight TV.

‘The One’ in every sense of the word, but namely for its low price tag, you can pick up Philips’ PUS7304 50-inch TV, otherwise known as ‘The One’, for just £429.99.

With £100.46 off its original RRP of £530.45, that’s no small discount, saving you nearly 20% on a fantastic set-up that’s sure to get your heart beating and your palms sweating – isn’t that what ‘The One’ is meant to do?

Geared as an affordable mid-range TV that still packs a punch – and might just get you hot under the collar – the Philips ‘The One’ TV offers a fantastic picture that manages to tick all the boxes. With its 4K resolution, expect sharp, detailed visuals with a great balance of contrast and light with its HDR10+ support bringing the details out of the dark. In fact, HDR10+ works tirelessly to adapt each frame to ensure every aspect is optimised in terms of colour, contrast and brightness.

This is done utilising the fantastic Philips P5 Engineer, processing the images to ensure they appear authentic and crystal clear, with fluid, smooth transitions at its core.

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are also present on the Philips ‘The One’ set up, allowing you to view content in its true cinematic vision where possible for a more rich overall feedback across both picture and audio.

Of course, as a smart TV, this Philips TV is also set to bend to your every need with an easy to use interface that draws in all your favourite apps including streaming services like Netflix as well as on demand services like BBC iPlayer.

Better still, you can even control your TV simply by using your voice. Choose between Alexa or Google Assistant depending on your preferences and the smart home gadgets you’ve already got set up in your home. You can even use your TV to control these other devices, including adjusting the heating and turning the lights on and off, all ready to settle into a movie.

All that being said, the standout feature of Philips’ ‘The One’ is its ambilight feature. With LEDs running along the sides of the back of its screen, these lights can then sync with the content you’re watching and illuminate, bleeding over the thin bezels and onto the wall for a more immersive watching experience.

Down by £100.46, buy the 50″ Philips PUS7304 ‘The One’ TV for just £429.99 in this Amazon deal, seeing it drop to its lowest price this year.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

