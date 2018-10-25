Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.
1. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – £100 off
I did not expect to see a deal like this pop up before Black Friday, but here we are. If you pick up an iPhone XS or XS Max through Very’s Buy Now, Pay Later scheme and use the code N794F at the checkout, you’ll get £100 in credit sent back to your account. This is a ridiculously good deal given that the new iPhones have barely been on the market for over a month. I’ll be surprised if we see anything near this good come Black Friday.
- Buy now: iPhone XS with £100 credit back (use code N794F) for £899 at Very
- Buy now: iPhone XS Max with £100 credit back (use code N794F) for £999 at Very
2. Fire HD 8 & HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – Up to £40 off
Yes, I know that we featured the Fire 7 Kids Edition in yesterday’s Daily Deals, but as it turns out, Amazon has also discounted the Kids Editions of the Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 10 tablets, giving you even better value for money. Plus, if you did miss yesterday’s article then we’ve included the Fire 7 deal below for your convenience.
Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.
3. LEGO NASA Apollo Saturn V and Women of NASA Bundle – Save £19.99
It’s one thing to see the Apollo Saturn V recreated in LEGO form (which is awesome enough), but it’s even better to see some of NASA’s most prolific female staff immortalised in such a creative way. Just when you think you can have too much of a good thing, John Lewis drops the price for this bundle by £19.99. An amazing deal all round.
4. Resident Evil 2 Remake – Only £38.85
The remake of Capcom’s sophomore classic hasn’t even hit shelves yet and it’s already received a massive discount from Base. If you preorder the game today, you can nab the remake for just £38.85, saving you a swish £11.14. Go on, treat yourself.
- Buy now: Resident Evil 2 (PS4) for just £38.85 (Save £11.14) at Base
- Buy now: Resident Evil 2 (Xbox One) for just £38.85 (Save £11.14) at Base
